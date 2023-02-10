Staffing company awards sum to Talladega College student

A staffing company based in Georgia with offices in Alabama and Mississippi presented Talladega College junior Manuelaa Curry of Lincoln with a $1,000 scholarship during a ceremony in college President Dr. Gregory Vincent’s office Thursday afternoon.
Bernard Hendricks, the CEO of Q&S Professionals, said he had decided to give back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the states that are served by his business. Thursday’s presentation at Talladega College was the second one presented during Black History Month, he said, and he will be handing out at least three more.