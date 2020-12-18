Staffing, budget concerns dominate Sylacauga City Council work session

SYLACAUGA -- Staffing and budget concerns dominated the Sylacauga City Council work session Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Police Chief Kelley Johnson, fire Chief Nate Osgood and City Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Carden all addressed the council concerning staffing issues and requested more funding for paying (mostly) existing employees.
Johnson has been working on separating the pay plans for police and fire, and presented a compensation proposal for his department.
“We have no problem that money can’t solve,” Johnson said as he took the podium.
His proposed plan is based on the current plan but would increase pay for each officer by 3.5% and include four additional pay grade designations to recruit new officers and retain current ones.
He also requested finalization for the corporal position to train future leaders in the department and alleviate other line of command issues. The corporal position would not be a new hire but a new classification of an existing officer. Progress toward establishing that position has been stalled by Civil Service Board certification.
Johnson suggested his pay plan or other changes were needed across all departments to keep Sylacauga competitive with other municipalities and to fairly compensate employees.
Carden requested the addition of a full-time Accounting Clerk III position and to promote with a pay increase current Clerk Office employee Kim Morris to assistant city clerk. Carden said there was a need to keep up with high volume within the office and fairly compensate for the work provided.
The council asked that representatives from the Police Department and Clerk’s Office meet with human resources specialist Yolanda to prepare a full proposal with considerations for each department and availability of funding within the 2021 city budget.
Fire Chief Nate Osgood presented information about position changes and promotions to three new positions to optimize staffing that are also stalled by the CSB. This proposal was also challenged by the council for cost concerns but was finally voted on and approved during the full meeting, having already been accounted for in the 2021 budget.
In other actions the council:
Approved extending additional court dates through April at the request of Judge Barry Vaughn;
Accepted a 60-day notice of retirement from Carden effective Feb. 1;
Approved the 2021 holiday schedule and 2021 council meeting schedule;
Approved a recommendation from Code Enforcement to refund permit fees as requested by On Point Plumbing LLC in the amount of $40 due to a job location being outside city limits;
Approved a recommendation from Mayor James Heigl to approve the request from police officer Adam Grantham for a 90-day extension of general leave without pay authorized by the council Oct. 8 and already approved by Johnson;
Approved a request from Street Superintendent Reed Calfee to accept a proposal in the amount of $3,533 from Tri-Group Builders LLC for the purchase and installation of 20 custom dog kennel gates at the animal shelter;
Approved invoices for fiscal year 2020 accounts payable received after the year-end close Sept. 30 in the amount of $119,511.42;
Approved balance of accounts payable for November in the amount of $533,651.70; and
Approved November payroll in the amount of $432,693.96.