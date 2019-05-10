TALLADEGA -- The staff at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center celebrated the end of National Nurses Week and the beginning of National Hospital Week on Friday with a barbecue catered by Jim and Nick’s Barbecue in Birmingham.
The event was scheduled as a picnic on the front line lawn of the hospital but was moved indoors after a line of storms came through town Thursday.
“We’ve got a lot to celebrate,” hospital President Frank Thomas said. “We want to let our employees know how much we appreciate them. We have outstanding patient and professional satisfaction scores, and every member of our team, from top to bottom, is a part of that.”
Nurses were honored with a special breakfast earlier this week, and the staff will be treated to an ice cream social next week, Thomas said.
“We try and do something special every year during National Hospital Week,” he said. “It’s just a way for us to let everyone know how much they appreciate what they do and to celebrate it. People come here for healing and health, and our staff is what makes that happen.”