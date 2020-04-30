Staff at Coosa Valley Healthcare organizes parade to give patients chance to see loved ones (with photo gallery)

SYLACAUGA -- With restrictions in place preventing families from visiting relatives at nursing homes, Coosa Valley Healthcare Center found another way Thursday to bring families to patients -- holding a parade.
Sherry Glenn, an administrator at the center, said approximately 55 of the facility’s 85 residents showed up for the parade -- which featured between 100-150 cars, some with as many as three or four family members, friends and community supporters. Other participants in the parade included a motorcycle club and vintage car owners.
“We were so overwhelmed with the response,” Glenn said. “It was off the charts. I would say on a scale of 1 to 10, it was a 20. It was awesome. I’ve never experienced such love and participation.”
Glenn said parade participants gathered at Big Lots and followed the parade route down Walnut Street past the center, where many family members got a chance to see their loved ones with few barriers in place for the first time since March.
Glenn added it was important for the staff to create this opportunity for the residents.
“They have not had that contact with their families and loved ones, except through either a window visit or through social media, like Skype or FaceTime,” Glenn said.
Once the parade finished, Glenn said the residents and staff were taken inside and treated to lemonade and cookies. She added the overall event appeared to be helpful for the morale of the patients.
“They were all smiles,” Glenn said. “The ones that could communicate were very appreciative. They were hugging people and thanking people. They were very excited and very moved by this.”
Glenn said center officials may consider doing this again, but it depends on how the policies regarding the coronavirus pandemic change over time.