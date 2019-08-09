TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department’s First Back to School Bash on Aug. 2 drew about 200 people, far exceeding expectations for the event.
Everyone who came contributed a school supply, and those supplies will be donated to local elementary schools.
“The event gave the children the opportunity to swim, enjoy a hot dog with ice cream supper, and close the evening with a movie and popcorn,” according to a press release. Piggly Wiggly, Pop The Top Soda Shop, W&J Distributing, Walmart and the city of Talladega all donated to or sponsored the event as well.