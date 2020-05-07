St. Clair superintendent concerned about pandemic’s impact on school finances

ODENVILLE – St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard said he is concerned about school system finances because of the impact the pandemic will have on local and state funding.
“My biggest concern is the economy,” he said.
The school system depends on federal, state and local funds for school operations and payroll. A slowdown in the economy can reduce tax revenues the system receives from local and state sources.
He said the stay-at-home -- now safer-at-home -- order required certain businesses to remain closed, and efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have deterred many shoppers from going out in public, shopping only for necessities.
Howard said some people are buying off the internet instead of at local stores because of the pandemic.
“Someone has mentioned proration,” he said, adding the idea of proration, or the reduction in state funding, worries him.
He said school systems are funded in the arrears, so Alabama schools may not see the effect of the pandemic until next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2021.
“This could halt some plans,” Howard said.
System officials said St. Clair County Schools were on track to receive $5.8 million in sales tax revenues before the stay-at-home order was enacted by Gov. Kay Ivey. School officials said at this time, it is hard to see how much the pandemic will affect school finances.
“We’re down a little in March but not by a huge amount,” Howard said.
Howard said money has already been earmarked for some capital improvement projects, but future projects could be curtailed until the financial picture for the school system becomes clear.
“I think we are doing a pretty good job,” Howard said of the system’s finances.
The system has one month of operating expenses in reserves, while some schools do not have the state recommended reserves on hand.
“This is a new world we live in,” Howard said.