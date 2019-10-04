PELL CITY -- There is a new playground with new equipment at the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center thanks to a lot of individuals and businesses that pitched in to help.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his department has had a long partnership with the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center, also known as The Children’s Place. Members of the Sheriff’s Office helped upgrade the new playground and install new equipment.
“The Sheriff’s Office is honored to assist them in any way possible,” Murray said. “They do a tremendous work and service for the community and for children of St. Clair County. We are just proud to be a part of that.”
Said Pam Kelley, director of The Children’s Place, “This means the world to us. The original swing set has been here since I’ve been here, and I came in April 2000. This playground was in very much need of repairs. It’s nice for the children to have a place where they can go, sit and be outside to enjoy nature and be safe.”
Businesses and individuals that donated time, effort and materials toward the project included J&R Lumber & Supply Company in Ashville; The Home Depot in Pell City; Scott Johnson Construction in Odenville; Rick Dodd in Ashville; and the Ashville Spirit Club.
Sheriff’s Office officials who helped with the project included Chief Deputy John McWaters, Deputy Phillip Barnard and Lt. Jonathan VanPelt.