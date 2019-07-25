ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI on Tuesday in apprehending a fugitive from Indiana.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his office received a request from the FBI in locating the man.
“We checked the area and located him at a residence in Springville at about 6 p.m.,” Murray said. “The FBI had a federal warrant for his arrest.”
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s website, the suspect was identified as Charles Stoker, 34, from Indianapolis. He was booked in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Tuesday at 7:58 p.m. and released to the FBI on Wednesday at 9:16 a.m.
“We received information that Stoker was in the Springville area and wanted in Indiana (on charges of) child pornography, transferring obscenity to a minor and enticement of a minor,” Murray said. “No injuries or incidents took place at the time of the arrest.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.