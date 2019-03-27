MARGARET -- A Margaret man was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray identified the suspect as Leonard L. Anthony, 57, who lives in the 100 block of Parkwood Drive.
Murray said the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a drug search warrant at Anthony’s residence.
“During the search, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered,” Murray said. “Anthony was arrested and booked in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville. Bond was set at $15,500. I want to thank the Margaret Police Department in their assistance on this arrest.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.