St. Clair Sheriff’s deputies join effort to educate commuters about rail safety

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies were at railway crossings Tuesday morning in an effort to educate commuters about rail safety.
The effort was in conjunction with Rail Safety Week, which is recognized across the country and Canada.
In conjunction with Rail Safety Week, Sept. 22-28, “Operation Clear Track” helps join local law enforcement agencies across the country with Amtrak police and Operation Lifesaver, the nonprofit rail safety education organization, to help educate the public about rail safety.
According to law enforcement officials, the goal of Operation Clear Track is to raise awareness, enforce state railroad grade crossing trespassing laws and to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks.
Deputies Donnie White and Derrick Heckman said they handed out cards to educate the public about railroad trespassing and grade crossing safety Tuesday morning.
The deputies focused on two crossings, one along Pinedale Road in Ashville, and the other that crosses Roberts Mill Pond Road in Pell City.
The cards distributed by the deputies had common sense safety advice for those who are around railways, like never drive or walk around lowered grade crossing gates, and never attempt to outrun an approaching train.
“It can take a train a mile or more to stop,” the Operation Lifesaver card states. “Never walk, run, play or take pictures on the railroad right of way. If you are on or near the tracks, you are trespassing on private property and breaking the law.”
The safety cards also state the average train is 3 feet wider than the track on each side.
According to railway officials, a person or vehicle is hit by a train about every three hours in the U.S.