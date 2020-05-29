St. Clair sheriff: Missing 92-year-old man found dead in Coosa River

ASHVILLE -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced an elderly man reported missing Friday morning has been found dead in the Coosa River.
In a press release, Sheriff Billy Murray said Louis Roberts, 92, of Ashville, was found in the river near Muscadine Drive in Ashville around 9:10 a.m.
Murray said deputies were dispatched Friday morning around 7:15 to the 600 block of Muscadine Drive after Roberts was reported missing by family members.
A search for Roberts, who is a member of the Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver Program, was then conducted, and he was located and recovered in the Coosa River.
In the release, Murray thanked the Ashville Fire Department, Northeast Fire Department, Rainbow City Fire Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance in the search.
He also sent condolences to Roberts’ family.
“The Sheriff’s Office expresses our sincere condolences to his family, friends and neighbors in this difficult time,” Murray said in the release.