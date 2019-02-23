RIVERSIDE – St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his office is assisting the Riverside Police Department with a death investigation.
“This investigation started early Saturday when a male body was found off Depot Street at Police Camp Road, about 2 miles deep into the woods behind where Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is,” Murray said. “The body was found on some hunting club property.
“We are still in the early stages here and haven’t pieced anything together.”
Murray said investigators are trying to determine who the dead person is and the circumstances surrounding his death. The sheriff said St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt is on the scene.
The St. Clair Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.