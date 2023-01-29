St. Clair Schools receive performing arts grants, set performances

Pell City’s Center for Education and the Performing Arts (CEPA) this month awarded $8,000 in grants to five area schools to support theatrical performances at the center in 2023.
Through the Spotlight Drama Education and Outreach Program operated by CEPA, a $1,600 grant was provided to each of the Spotlight Clubs at Pell City High School, Moody High School, St. Clair County High School, Ashville High School Drama and Victory Christian School.
In 2022, CEPA and Spotlight again received grant funding from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to support the program’s eight theatrical clubs located at schools in St. Clair County.
This marks Spotlight’s sixth consecutive year receiving state support said Jeff Thompson, executive director for CEPA.
Currently, Spotlight has more than400 members and produces an average of 11 plays each year.
CEPA annually distributes project grant funding it receives through the state among the individual Spotlight Clubs to support their annual theater projects. In accepting the funding, a club is required to work with the Spotlight Program coordinator to select, cast, rehearse and perform a play at CEPA.
“It’s an incredible feeling to support these groups of young artists as they organize and present their own plays,” said Ash Arrington, CEPA assistant director and Spotlight Program coordinator. “They learn so much about leadership and teamwork through the process, and the live performance really allows them to see all of their hard work pay off.”
Clubs not only receive direct funding from CEPA, but each club is also able to generate its own revenue from its performances at the facility. CEPA and Spotlight do not collect any fees from a club’s sale of tickets or concessions.
“Spotlight’s goal has always been to remove the barriers that prevent individuals from organizing, accessing and performing live theater,” Thompson said.
“Financing can often be the biggest challenge for a play,” he said. “We are grateful that our partners at the Alabama State Council on the Arts have been so active in helping us remove those challenges for Spotlight members over the past six years.”
Victory Christian Spotlight completed its performances of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” on Jan. 24. Six more Spotlight theater productions will take place at CEPA during the spring semester.
These include Moody High School on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5; Ashville High School, March 11-12; St. Clair County High School, March 17-18; Spotlight Core (all ages, countywide), March 31-April 2; Spotlight Pell City High April 27-30; and May 12-13, Spotlight Moody High School.
Spotlight is supported by The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Trussell, Funderburg, Rea, Bell and Furgerson and Goodgame Company.
The public is invited to attend the performances.