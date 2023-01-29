 Skip to main content
St. Clair Schools receive performing arts grants, set performances

Pell City’s Center for Education and the Performing Arts (CEPA) this month awarded $8,000 in grants to five area schools to support theatrical performances at the center in 2023.

Through the Spotlight Drama Education and Outreach Program operated by CEPA, a $1,600 grant was provided to each of the Spotlight Clubs at Pell City High School, Moody High School, St. Clair County High School, Ashville High School Drama and Victory Christian School.