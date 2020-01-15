St. Clair school board member charged with public intoxication

ODENVILLE — A member of the St. Clair County Board of Education was arrested Tuesday night and charged with public intoxication.
“It was a terrible mistake,” Mike Hobbs said.
Hobbs is the Springville representative to the board and also serves as Dean of Enrollment Services at Jefferson State Community College.
“It's the first time this has ever happened,” he explained by phone this morning. Hobbs was arrested in Odenville at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, according to records from the St. Clair County Jail.
“I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I’m sorry.”
