ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- John Rea, attorney for the St. Clair County Board of Education, discussed during the panel’s last meeting the possibility of forming tax districts, something that could greatly benefit the school system.
“It’s going to be on the voters of St. Clair County to decide what this school system wants to be,” he said. “In March 2020, there is going to be a vote concerning a local constitutional amendment that will be presented to the voters of St. Clair County that will allow and call for the creation of school districts and authorize the new tax to be assessed in individual school districts to be determined by those districts.”
Rea made it clear that this vote in March is not to impose a new tax.
“It is an act to authorize a procedure by which a new tax can be voted on in the future,” he said. “That act does contain language that says ‘any proceeds in any school district tax levied under this amendment shall be used for the exclusive benefit of the school attendance and tax district in which the school district tax is levied.’”
Rea said if it’s the Springville district, and Springville passes the tax, it stays in Springville.
“If it passes in Springville or any other city, the law prohibits you from supplanting the funds they would have otherwise received from this board, based on the fact they have new revenue,” he said. “It’s important to know that this is a countywide constitutional amendment. For it to pass, it has to pass countywide.”
In the event that this does not pass in March, Rea said there is a Plan B that the BOE has talked about since he has been around.
“There is the ability to form a school district tax and pursue a separate district tax in places that want to have it,” he said. “But I want to encourage everyone to support this bill that will be voted on in March. Hopefully, Plan A will work.”
Board President Scott Suttle said he believes the school board has proved itself to be a good steward of the county funds.
“We have accomplished more per dollar than most any school system in the state,” he said. “I hope the people of this county will take that as a sign that we will continue to do that.”
