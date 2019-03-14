ASHVILLE – The St. Clair County Commission and St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency are working together to educate residents on the best methods available to receive severe weather notifications.
County attorney James Hill III said Tuesday during a County Commission meeting that it was about a year ago that the campaign started.
“The tragic events in Lee County due to the recent tornadoes gave me an opportunity to revisit this issue,” Hill said. “It is imperativethat citizens cease relying on antiquated and less-reliable technologies such as outdoor sirens.”
Hill said it is 2019, and every person should have access to better technology.
“Various applications are available for your phones, and weather radios are likewise readily available,” he said. “The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency is more than happy to assist citizens in setting up their phones to ensure they receive accurate weather notification information.
“Often times, loss of life is avoidable, and we want to do all in our power to make sure our people are well-informed and safe in times of severe weather.”
In other business, the commission;
Approving purchasing a new dryer for the jail in Pell City at an estimated cost of $7,500. It required a General Fund budget amendment of $4,300;
Approved rescheduling the May 9 work session to May 14 due to engineers and administrators conferences. The work session will be prior to the regular County Commission meeting;
Approved a General Fund budget amendment in the amount of $4,161.40 to purchase AED defibrillators for the jails and Sheriff’s offices;
Approved a resolution to appoint Marcus Fincher as the safety coordinator;
Approved the county levies for alcohol licensing for 2019-20;
Approved purchasing/installing the Phase Loss protection from The EE Group Inc. in the estimated amount of $4,500 for the HVAC at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville. This will require a General Fund budget amendment; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.