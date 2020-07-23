St. Clair making good progress on census, but plenty of work remains

PELL CITY -- St. Clair County sits at fifth in the state for responses for the 2020 census, but local officials say there is still a long way to go.
Deborah Howard, who serves as clerk for the St. Clair County Board of Registrars, said the county is sitting at 65.9 percent of households responding.
“We are actually ahead of our response rate from 2010,” Howard said, but she noted it wasn't by much.
In 2010, the total response rate was 62.9 percent of all households, she said. Howard said the response number is based on how many houses have a functioning address, and therefore, can receive mailers.
Howard said it's clear the county was previously undercounted and would prefer to avoid being so again.
She said the United States Census Bureau has extended the amount of time people have to respond, due to the pandemic, with the new due date being Oct. 31.
The importance of a healthy census response rate is rather complex, due to the population data being used for several key purposes.
One aspect is representation in Congress. Howard said this is one way Alabama in general may be hurt by a low count.
“If we continue to have a low response rate, we will lose two congressional seats,” Howard said.
She said the census is also used to decide who gets federal grants for things like roads, libraries and even COVID-19 relief. She also highlighted that this data is only surveyed for every 10 years.
“They only get so much data,” she said. “You need to be as accurate as possible.”
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger said parts of Pell City and the county have traditionally been marked as “hard to count” by the Census Bureau.
While Pell City has shown a good response rate, 64.7 percent, especially from highly engaged parts of the municipality, other parts of the city have had lower rates. Muenger hopes this will change as the Census Bureau begins in-person check-ins that have been delayed due to the pandemic.
“My hope is that the tracks that have not participated so far will be picked up in those in person visits,” he said.
Muenger said he believes an accurate census count is becoming increasingly important due to things like the new Alabama gas tax and the online sales tax.
He said both of those taxes are apportioned based on population. That means that even if residents of Pell City buy more gas, their percentage of money from the tax stays the same as long as the population does. The higher population, the higher the percentage
This money generally goes to roads, so without an accurate population count, Pell City would get less help in paying for road improvements.
Howard said that residents can still respond to the census at my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. She said if someone needs help they can come to the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. The Extension Office has a computer designated to assist residents to respond to the Census.
Muenger also said computers are available at the Pell City Library for residents who wish to respond to the census.
He said that he also wanted to remind residents that census information cannot be used for any purpose besides the census.