PELL CITY -- St. Clair County District Court Judge Robert Minor denied bond Wednesday morning for a man accused of human trafficking.
Minor ruled that Brent Lee Higginbotham, 27, of Pell City, would pose a serious threat or danger to the community, if he was released from the St. Clair County Jail.
Higginbotham is charged with human trafficking in the first degree after he solicited sex from a 16-year-old girl in a commercial parking lot in Pell City. He was previously released on bond in Jefferson County for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, prior to this event.
“I do think he is entitled to a bond,” said Walter Kennedy, Higginbotham’s court appointed attorney.
Kennedy said Higginbotham’s offense is a class A Felony, and the defendant is entitled to bond ranging from $10,000-$60,000.
Before the judge made his ruling, St. Clair County Assistant District Attorney Carol Boone said a decision of bond was at the discretion of the judge, arguing Higginbotham poses a threat to the community, especially to young girls.
Kennedy said the charge against his client was only because of the words he spoke, unlike the Jefferson County case, where he allegedly touched a young girl.
“All he did was talk,” Kennedy said. “He never touched.”
Boone said the defendant allegedly attempted to have sex with a minor for money.
“He eventually drove off after she said her boyfriend was on his way,” Boone said.
Boone said Higginbotham told authorities he knew the victim was a minor and allegedly admitted to authorities he offered the child money for sex.
“He has an ongoing pattern of behavior,” Boone said.
She asked that if the judge did set bond, that it be for a high amount. She said the defendant has a CDL license and can drive commercially across the country.
Boone recommended bond be set a $1 million, and that one condition for his release is that he cannot live in any neighborhood where there are minors.
However, the Minor opted to keep Higginbotham in the St. Clair County Jail without bond as the case moves forward through the court system.
Kennedy said in court Wednesday that even if Higginbotham was released, Jefferson County has revoked his bond in its criminal case, and the defendant would have to be transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail after his release.
Boone said if Higginbotham is convicted of first degree human trafficking, he could face a minimum sentence of 10 years, with a maximum sentence of 99 years-life.