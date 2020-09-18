St. Clair Economic Development Council will host look at small business services

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Economic Development Council is preparing to hold a Zoom call Sept. 24 to discuss what services small businesses in the county need to be successful.
EDC Executive Director Don Smith said call participants will make up a focus group looking at what sort of “training, information or support would be the most beneficial to St. Clair County.”
Candice Hill, a retail marketing specialist with the EDC, said the call already has more than 40 small business owners signed up to participate.
Hill said the call is meant to gauge what shared services the EDC could provide in order to help small businesses countywide.
“We want to meet them where they are,” she said. “We want to be sure we have small business buy in.”
Hill said all the tools at a small business’ disposal can often be overwhelming and hard to understand, so the EDC wants to provide a way to parse that down to make what’s available more manageable, like focusing on classes that can be taken at Jefferson State Community College.
She said EDC officials also want to be sure they are developing programming they can work on in partnership with the county’s six chambers of commerce in order to help them enhance the services they provide.
Smith stressed he wants to develop a program to help area chambers add to the value of their membership. To this end, he said he feels like the call will help develop programming that will present a way for the different chambers to work together.
Smith stressed the call was not about providing services right now, but instead about developing a strategic plan for what the EDC can do over time.
Smith said the EDC had previously looked at providing a shared office space for startups to rent and work their way out of as part of their strategic plan, but with the pandemic and some issues getting office space, EDC officials decided to look at digital options they could provide.
He said, basically, the idea is to develop some shared services to help St. Clair County.
“Our hope is that we are going to work the program into something that can be promoted for Small Business Week in May,” Hill said, also hitting on the purpose of developing programming.
Hill said in the end, EDC officials really just want to help develop business in St. Clair County and be sure they are giving small businesses what they need.