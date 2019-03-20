PELL CITY – St. Clair County Economic Development Council Director Don Smith laid out some lofty goals for the next five years during a special breakfast Monday morning at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
Smith thanked organizations and communities that have supported the EDC over the last 20 years during the “Partnership for Tomorrow, Charting Success Together,” breakfast.
He told the large gathering the St. Clair County Economic Development Council board established the goals from resident input throughout the council.
Smith said the EDC held three public meetings at different times so community, business, industrial and educational leaders could discuss the strengths and weaknesses of St. Clair County, as well as their individual communities.
“Every five years, we develop a strategic plan,” Smith said. “It allows us to stay focused.”
The goals for 2019-24 were divided into five areas – Education and Workforce Development, Job Recruitment and Retention, Marketing, Tourism and Leadership.
“Host an annual meeting to create partnerships between employers and educators to ensure that St. Clair County has a trained, skilled workforce to meet the job opportunities available in St. Clair County,” stated one of 11 goals under Education and Workforce Development.
Smith said the EDC hopes to announce more than $150 million in new capital investments during the next five years, along with boosting payroll from new jobs by $50 million and bringing in an additional $3 million in tax revenue for schools.
He said the EDC also hopes St. Clair County will see an additional 1,500 new jobs during the next five years.
Smith said there are plans to increase efforts to interact with each local Chamber of Commerce to better market communities throughout the county.
He said within the next five years, officials are going to focus on a regional marketing alliance for the Interstate 59 corridor.
The EDC also has plans to hire a tourism professional to help develop a detailed tourism strategy and to help promote tourism events, activities and sites throughout St. Clair County.
“Not many people know St. Clair County has two lakes,” Smith said.
Logan Martin and Neely Henry lakes both border the eastern side of St. Clair and are draws for the county.
He said the EDC will continue to support Leadership St. Clair County to help develop new leaders.
In all, there were 40 goals highlighted in the St. Clair County Economic Development Council ‘s five-year strategic plan.