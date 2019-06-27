PELL CITY -- St. Clair County District Court Judge Alan Furr said there was probable cause to turn a case involving the death of a Pell City man over to a grand jury.
Furr made his ruling Wednesday afternoon after hearing testimony from Pell City Detective Chris Norris about the death of 23-year-old Damarion Jovohyn Sanders.
State prosecutor John Gibbs told the judge that according to the preliminary autopsy report, Sanders died from a stab wound to the heart.
According to authorities, the victim died from his injury at UAB Hospital. The stabbing took place April 19 inside a residence at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park in Pell City.
Norris testified Caldwell claimed self-defense, but witness statements backing Caldwell’s self-defense claims changed, and the suspect was arrested shortly after the deadly incident.
Defense attorney Michael Dillard is the court-appointed attorney representing Caldwell.
Caldwell has remained in the St. Clair County Jail on a $150,000 bond since his arrest.