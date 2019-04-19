COAL CITY – A St. Clair County woman was killed Thursday after a tree fell on her single-wide mobile home during a storm.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell identified the victim as Monica Diane (Jones) Clements, 42. Her 10-year-old son was home with her. He sustained minor injuries.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said a call came in to Central Dispatch at 7:55 p.m. about a tree down on a residence on the 20000 block of U.S. 231 across from Savage Town Road in the Coal City community.
Russell pronounced Clements dead at 8:59 p.m. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Wattsville Fire Department responded to the scene.
“Once on the scene, emergency personnel discovered that a woman had perished when a tree fell in the area of the home where the victim was located,” Murray said.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski said a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for St. Clair County by the National Weather Service during the time of the incident.
“Winds are at least 60 miles per hour during a severe thunderstorm warning,” Kurzejeski said.
Clements and her son lived directly behind her parents’ house.
Clements’ aunt, Pam Hallman, said the entire family was devastated.
“She was my sister’s oldest daughter,” Hallman said. “I found out about it moments after the tree fell across her home. I left work immediately and I was called on my cellphone and told just to pull over. My daughter came and picked me up and told me that rescue workers had found her and that she had passed away.”
Hallman said Clements’ son was the “love of her life.”
“He was her everything,” she said. “He was her pride and joy, and she did everything for him.”
Murray said the Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the accident and the thoughts and prayers of sheriff’s officials are with the family during this difficult time.
Jerry Isbell lives in the area but said he did not know Clements. “It just saddens my heart that an incident like this has happened,” Isbell said. “A 10-year-old boy woke up Friday morning, and he doesn’t have a momma.”
