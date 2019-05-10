ASHVILLE – St. Clair County Engineer Dan Dahlke said the county is accepting used tires from St. Clair residents on Fridays during May.
“Old, used tires, without the rims, can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each Friday,” Dahlke said. “Residents can drop off up to eight tires per month, and a valid driver’s license is required.”
The tires can be brought to the county Road Department at 31588 U.S. Highway 231 in Ashville.
“This program has helped clean up rights-of-way across the county the past three to four years,” Dahlke said. “It is a good program. This is benefitting quite a few people, and it’s making St. Clair County look so much better. This is good for the community and the entire county.”
