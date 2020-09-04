St. Clair County, Talladega County school systems will serve free lunches (free content)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair and Talladega County schools have announced they will provide free lunches to all students until Dec. 31 or when funding expires.
The Talladega City and Sylacauga school systems are participating in a similar program.
“The St. Clair County Schools Child Nutrition Program is excited to offer free meals to all students, regardless of their eligibility status (free, reduced- or full-paid), beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, and lasting through Dec. 31st or until USDA (United State Department of Agriculture) funding expires,” St. Clair CNP Director Stephanie Watson said Friday.
Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey sounded a similar note, saying, “We are really delighted that the waiver program has been continued. We will be using the same protocols as we used in the spring and summer months.
“Our virtual students will register the day before and have their meals picked up at the school, and, of course, the other students will already be here. And everyone will have the same availability, whether they are on free or reduced-priced meals or not.”
The announcements come as part of a new USDA program for meal flexibility waivers meant to help families that may be struggling during the pandemic.
Watson, the St. Clair CNP director, said traditional students will receive their meals from the school cafeteria as they normally would, simply free of charge. As for hybrid and virtual students, they will continue to be served in the curbside pickup line at each school's cafeteria.
There will continue to be a meal signup sheet on each school’s website to help prepare each cafeteria for how many students will be participating each day. Information on serving times and pickup locations will be also available on each school’s website.
Watson also stressed the importance of households completing a new free and reduced-meal application for this school year as soon as possible.
She said once the USDA funding expires, children will need to have their new eligibility already in place to avoid a lapse in benefits. Parents can visit www.sccboe.org to complete an online meal application or request one from the front office at their child’s school.
PELL CITY
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system will not be able to participate in the program at this time.
“Our free and reduced numbers don’t qualify use for this program,” he said.
Martin added those numbers are often adjusted, and the system may be able to participate at a later date.
Martin said he and his staff are committed to making sure students have opportunities, especially when it comes to nutrition. He also said that normal free and reduced-priced feeding programs are continuing as normal.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.