Twenty-five Alabama 4-H members, including Brooke Perry of St. Clair County, were recently selected as the 2019–2020 State 4-H Ambassadors. These individuals will represent the organization statewide while collaborating with Alabama Cooperative Extension System faculty to plan and facilitate 4-H events throughout the club year, according to a press release.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Extension 4-H specialist, serves as one of the advisors of the state 4-H ambassadors. She said she is looking forward to seeing the outstanding leadership and citizenship skills this year’s ambassadors will bring.
“The 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact in the local, regional and state 4-H program,” she said in the press release. “Each state ambassador brings a special talent and leadership component to the program.”
Serving as a state 4-H ambassador provides additional skills development in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and also team building.
As part of their duties, the new team will plan and implementing the 4-H Midwinter Teen Leadership Retreat, represent 4-H at local and state events, promote the program to potential members and volunteers and demonstrate the impact 4-H has on the lives of young people and the community.
To qualify as an ambassador, youth must:
be enrolled members in 4HOnline and at least 14 years old
be a high school sophomore, junior or senior
complete at least one full club year as an active 4-H member
demonstrate leadership in a variety of youth development activities
demonstrate commitment to community service and volunteerism
have experience in planning and delivering events and activities
demonstrate the ability to work as a team member and individually with both young people and adults
have a diverse knowledge of Alabama 4-H programs and events