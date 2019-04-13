ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested 28 people in a drug roundup last week.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray said 28 people were arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges that included possession of methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of prescription medication.
“Subjects were also arrested that were wanted for (alleged) crimes that included felony thefts and a sex offender (registration) violation,” Murray said. “New cases were made on a convicted felon who (allegedly) possessed a firearm, and another individual for (allegedly) possessing methamphetamine in the presence of children.”
He said the Narcotics Division was assisted by the Pell City and Moody police departments’ narcotics units, as well as Ashville, Ragland, Argo, Margaret, Odenville and Springville police departments.
The suspects arrested included:
Donald Williams, 42, of Ragland, for failing to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a control substance;
Christopher Newsom, 37, of Springville, on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts;
Loyalton Ledlow, 42, of Ashville, on a charge unlawful distribution of a controlled substance;
Tamara Hunt, 55, of Ashville, on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance;
Anthony Grillo, 32, of Odenville, on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance;
Jesse Bunt, 22, of Ragland, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and the chemical endangerment of a child;
Mark Cox, 48, of Ashville, on charges of possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia;
Michael Swann, 35, of Ashville, on charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance;
Clay Bearden, 57, of Ashville, on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Brandy Wood, 34, of Odenville, for failure to appear in court on charges of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and DUI controlled substance;
Kevin Brock, 49, of Odenville, for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance; and escape first-degree;
Catherine Giles, 47, of Ashville, on charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs;
Billy McMichael, 37, of Pell City, on charge of theft of property first-degree;
Ashley Reaves, 34, of Leeds, for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance;
Jonathan Dunaway, 39, of Ragland, for failure to appear in court on charge of escape in the first-degree;
Lavonte Freeman, 26, of Pell City, on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, two counts;
Roberto Saldivar, 49, of Pell City, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;
Shelly Third, 44, of Pell City, on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;
Horace Gasaway, 59, of Pell City, for failure to appear on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and probation revocation;
Aldredge Holmes, 45, of Ashville, for failure to appear in court on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, escape in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and attempting to elude;
Charlene Brown, 32, of Leeds, on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband;
Evans Russ, 23, of Moody, on charges of attempting elude and certain person forbidden to possess a firearm;
Brian Ramey, 47, of Odenville, on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree;
Phillip Atkinson, 35, of Moody, for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;
Kevin Hamlett, 37, of Moody, for failure to appear in court on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;
Roland Johnson, 35, of Odenville, on a charge of violating of the sex offender registration notification act;
Brenton Trammell, 20, of Pell City, on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and
Amber Johnson, 34, of Leeds, on a charge theft of property first-degree.