St. Clair County sheriff graduates from Homeland Security academy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Billy Murray recently graduated from the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy.
In a press release, the office said the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center collaborated with the National Sheriff’s Association to hold the Homeland Security Leadership Academy in Glynco, Georgia.
Law enforcement executives from various agencies from across the United States gathered together to explore contemporary issues impacting homeland security, leadership and other issues impacting the law enforcement profession.
“The partnership between the National Sheriff’s Association, Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Law Enforcement Center in Glynco, Georgia, offers a first class leadership academy,“ Murray said. “The level of training offered will certainly assist a law enforcement executive to develop skills necessary to lead their respective agency in the most challenging of times.”