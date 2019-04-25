ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray joined 28 other sheriffs from across the country who recently completed the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) in Aurora, Colorado.
NSI is a leadership-based program for first-term sheriffs.
Training dealt with contemporary challenges facing America’s sheriffs. The 29 sheriffs explored the role of the local sheriff in providing effective leadership for the public good in areas such as public safety, criminal justice system policy, community relations and organization effectiveness and efficiency.
“The NSI was a very enjoyable experience,” Murray said. “It is very critical for a sheriff coming into office to have all the tools readily accessible for him to be successful.
“I was honored to be selected to represent St. Clair County and the state of Alabama. We learned the ins and outs of how to manage and run a successful sheriff’s office.”
Murray said that would include training and access to other sheriffs who have firsthand knowledge of what the role of sheriff encompasses.
Murray said this training, along with his 27 years of experience, gives him the foundation to be successful.
“It also gives the Sheriff’s Office the opportunity to be successful,” he said. “We want to give the best quality of service to citizens that we can provide. This training was (at) no cost and completely paid for through the National Institute of Corrections and the National Sheriffs’ Association. These two entities partnered together to create the NSI.”
