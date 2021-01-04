St Clair County Schools will be all-virtual for first week back

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education announced through its Facebook page that all of its schools will enter into Stage Six of the board’s Keeping Schools Open plan.
Classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Students will receive instruction from their teachers at the time they normally would when in the traditional classroom setting.
It was originally planned for each school to begin the spring semester in the second stage, which calls for attendance to be staggered for four days out of the school week. However, the change was made due to a recent spike in cases and quarantines around St. Clair County.
The sixth stage requires all students take classes virtually, with the exception of special needs students. All personnel will also be on campus all five days.
Eden Career Technical Academy students will also be allowed to attend in-person, however, bus transportation will not be provided.
“We understand the hardship that this may cause families next week. However, based upon the information we have, we must take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of staff and students,” a representative of the board said.
According to the post, the board will monitor data throughout the week in order to make a final decision for the week of Jan. 11.