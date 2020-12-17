St. Clair County Schools, CEPA reach deal

ODENVILLE -- The St. Clair County Board of Education has approved a financial partnership with the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts.
The agreement was approved during the board's regular meeting Tuesday.
According to a proposal sent to the board by CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson, under the agreement, the school system will fund drama clubs at Ashville, Odenville and Moody.
These clubs are part of CEPA’s Spotlight drama education and outreach program. A part of the funding will also go towards the Spotlight coordinator’s salary.
Thompson said the agreement will help secure space at CEPA for the county clubs’ performances without the need for a financial transaction.
Superintendent Mike Howard said he hopes the agreement will help grow arts education in St. Clair County.
“We have a passion to increase the fine arts program in St. Clair County,” Howard said, adding that he hopes to be able to do more with the art, drama and music departments within the school system.
Howard also emphasized that he is excited for the possibilities that CEPA’s Spotlight program will provide for his students.
According to Howard, the St. Clair County Commission will help fund the financial agreement between SCCBOE and CEPA.
SCCS High School Curriculum Coordinator Wayne Trucks said CEPA will not only provide facilities but also instructors the school system would usually not have on site.
“We are lacking as far as drama teachers and visual art teachers. Through this program,(CEPA) will provide [fine arts] teachers who will be able to visit (the schools).” Trucks said. “It’s part of a task force to bring more of the fine arts and visual arts into our schools.”
Trucks said that he hopes to have the teachers from CEPA visit schools within St. Clair County on a monthly basis, if not weekly.
Thompson said he appreciates the vision shown by the board in approving the agreement and that his team is ready to work for the county in this effort.
He said the agreement will also aid CEPA in its grant writing efforts by showing the center has active programs in more than just the Pell City area.
Thompson said increasing the level of education in the performing arts is and always has been one of the center’s core missions.
“We support the idea that our kids should have the opportunity to explore drama,” he said.
St. Clair Times Assistant Editor Josie Howell contributed to this story.