St. Clair County Schools announces plans for start of 2020-21 academic year

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- St. Clair County Schools will officially begin the 2020-21 academic year Aug. 12, and due to the recent pandemic, things will look a bit different than they have in the past.
In March, schools in the St. Clair system temporarily closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States, and students finished the academic year through virtual learning.
In the upcoming academic year, St. Clair County Schools will implement an online learning program to give parents and students the option to continue learning from home. The program was created to ensure distance learning students will continue to receive a quality education despite not being in a traditional classroom setting.
St. Clair County Schools will also give students an option for hybrid classes, which is a combination of a virtual and traditional classroom setting.
“With hybrid, you'll have to commit to a grading period, so we're asking parents to commit to nine weeks at a time, and then at the end of the nine weeks, they can meet with the principal to determine if they should stay virtual, or they can join a traditional [classroom] setting,” said St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard.
As of right now, the Board of Education will not require students to wear masks but will strongly encourage them to do so. However, elementary teachers will be required to wear face shields, while secondary teachers will be required to wear cloth masks.
All St. Clair County system schools will be supplied with hand sanitizer to help stop any potential spread of the virus.
Faculty will not be doing temperature checks at the door but will be on a close lookout for any COVID related symptoms to ensure any students who may be sick will be sent home.
“We’re going to be doing social distancing as much as we possibly can,” said Howard. “We strongly recommend masks for parents who are concerned about social distancing.”
Howard said while he plans to try to make the traditional classroom feel as normal as possible for students, there may be a few changes made to each school's day-to-day schedule. Possible changes include delayed pickup and drop-off times and possibly a longer lunch period to ensure proper social distancing between faculty and students.
St. Clair County Schools will also continue to prepare for the 2020 football season with guidance from the Alabama High School Athletics Association. The AHSAA will have its own guidelines for coaches, players and staff to follow, such as players on the sideline wearing masks and the teams properly sanitizing equipment.
St. Clair County Schools may also require spectators to wear masks in order to enter football stadiums as long as Gov. Kay Ivey’s current mask mandate is in place. However, if this mandate were to change, masks will still be strongly recommended during football games.
For updates, parents and students can visit SCCBOE.org.
