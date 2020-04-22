St. Clair County’s John Michael O’Barr wins 3rd Congressional District Art Competition

WASHINGTON -- John Michael O’Barr, a senior at St. Clair County High School, took first place out of 28 entries in the 2020 3rd Congressional District Art Competition.
O’Barr won for his artwork entitled “Grief.” The piece was a digital artwork creation. O’Barr’s artwork will be displayed for one year in the walkway leading to the U.S. Capitol.
O’Barr’s victory was announced in a press release by Congressman Mike Rogers.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s art competition was conducted completely online. All artwork was submitted digitally and judged virtually this year, with only a first-prize winner.