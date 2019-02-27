PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission learned Tuesday the county has been awarded a credit upgrade to AA status.
County attorney James Hill III briefed commissioners on the good news.
“To have an AA credit rating as a governmental entity in this country is due to the conservative approach in financial matters, budget and debt process by the St. Clair County Commission and staff, present and past,” Hill said. “This is tremendously unique.”
Hill said, to his knowledge, there is only one other Alabama county (Baldwin) that has this particular credit rating.
“St. Clair County is at the extreme top of credit worthiness for the state of Alabama,” Hill said. “That is something that doesn’t happen by accident. It is not something you stumble into. That’s something that took years and years of dedicated work, both by the elected officials and staff. This is of tremendous importance and something we should be very proud of.”
Hill said the county does not borrow much money, and that’s a good thing.
“One day we will have to borrow money again, and when it happens, we will save the taxpayers money because we will be able to borrow at a lower rate,” he said.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning commended the commissioners, the counselor and the entire staff for their dedication and hard work.
“Without them, we would not have been able to achieve this credit upgrade,” Manning said. “I commend each commissioner for being on board so we are able to get to this point. I appreciate Mr. Hill for leading us in a positive direction.”
