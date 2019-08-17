ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Beginning Aug. 29, couples in Alabama will begin following a different path in the process of becoming legally married.
State lawmakers approved a bill in the 2019 legislative session that changes documents and proceedings necessary for a marriage to be valid.
St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling says the changes actually make becoming married easier, as there are less steps involved with the new law.
“Currently, a couple must come into the Probate Office with proof of identification and other paperwork to obtain a license within 30 days before their wedding date,” Bowling said. “After obtaining the license, they must have a ceremony and are required to remit signed paperwork back to the Probate Office within 30 days after the wedding date.
“The new law removes the need for a license to be obtained in advance. Additionally, while couples certainly may have a ceremony if they wish, a ceremony will no longer be required.”
As of Aug. 29, a couple desiring to marry simply have to do the following:
Complete the form provided by the state (more details regarding that form below);
Take the form to a notary to sign and have notarized; and
Deliver the form to the Probate Office for recording, along with the filing fee, within 30 days of the signatures.
The fee remains $78.50.
Other requirements surrounding marriage, such as being of minimum age and not presently married, have not changed based on the new law. The information requested on the affidavit is also essentially the same as what couples previously had to provide, which is basic information about each spouse.
The Probate Office must receive and file the original form, but the St. Clair County Probate Office will provide three certified copies to the couple for their personal records. The effective date of the marriage is the latter of the dates of the signatures of the spouses.
The required form and instructions will be available online (when it goes into effect) through the Department of Public Health and there will be a link to that site from the St. Clair County webpage, which is stclairco.com.
Current licenses issued for marriage are valid through Aug. 28. If a couple plans to get married Aug. 29 or later, they will need to comply with the new law and procedure.