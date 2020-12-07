St. Clair County pilots holding toy drive at airport

PELL CITY -- Pilots at the St. Clair County Airport are working together to provide toys for children this Christmas.
Local pilots Wendy Watson and Ike Newton are working with the airport to run a toy drive for the second year in a row.
The toy drive is just the latest charity effort by a group of pilots at the airport. They also recently donated $21,000 to the Sloan Harmon Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“We want to first do good, and second, in doing good, promote the airport,” Newton said.
Newton said he and Watson want people to recognize both the economic benefit of the airport and its use as a source of good in the county.
Newton said one way the airport can be a source of good is because it builds a community that can help others. He said pilots are generally individualists, but his and Watson’s message is those individualists can work together for the greater good of their community.
Newton praised Watson for the work she has done organizing the toy drive. He said she has been the driving force behind it.
Watson said she agrees with Newton’s thoughts on the importance of being a source of good in the community, adding she hopes the toy drive causes some smiling faces on Christmas morning. She said the drive has already gathered twice what it did in 2019.
“We should have a few,” she said.
Watson said all toys donated go to the Christian Love Pantry, which will distribute them to families in need.
“They have access to the people that have the need,” Newton said, adding the Pantry did a good job distributing the toys last year.
Watson said in addition to the toy donations, the group from the airport is also sponsoring five children in need from Iola Roberts Elementary School. She said they will be buying clothes and toys for these children this Christmas.
Newton and Watson said they will continue with the charitable efforts at the airport. Both said they want to continue with the airport's annual Aviation Career Day along with continuing the toy drive.
The toy drive will be accepting donations until Saturday, Dec. 12. Toys can be dropped off at the airport lobby.