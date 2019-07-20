Danya Brown has had an interest in poultry since her days at Duran Jr. High School. Today, the 20-year-old is starting her third year at Mississippi State University and the interest in poultry continues to grow. She is majoring in poultry science.
“I’ve grown to love it,” Brown said. “I have been working under Dr. Pratima Adhikari at Mississippi State helping her research.”
Brown, the daughter of Dana Brown, is a 2017 graduate of Pell City High School. She is in her second year at Mississippi State, and was part of a group of eight students and three professors from the Mississippi State Poultry Department that traveled to New Zealand May 5-28 of this year.
“I absolutely loved going to New Zealand,” Brown said. “We toured Hobbiton. The Hobbiton Movie Set was a significant location used for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy and ‘The Hobbit’ film series.”
Brown also had the opportunity to see kiwis, the flightless birds native to New Zealand.
“They are an endangered species just like our bald eagles,” she said. “Even though they are flightless, they do all their walking at night.”
Brown’s mother said she is proud of her daughter.
“She set high goals, worked hard, and does not know the meaning of the word quit,” Dana Brown said. “I want to thank Brittany Hill and Laycie Bunt for being the best role models a student could have. Being in the FFA (Future Farmers of America) opens doors and options for students where the sky is the limit. Danya went to Mississippi State without knowing anyone. Now she has already etched her name in the research world. Pretty good for a small town girl.”
Brown said she does have an opportunity to make this trip to New Zealand again.
“And I would 100 percent do it again,” Brown said. “I just have to wait until grad school.”
Brown said she is ahead of schedule in her studies and has the opportunity to graduate in May 2020.
“I am undecided right now whether or not to go straight into grad school or go into the poultry business,” she said. “I definitely want to get my master’s degree.”
