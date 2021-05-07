St. Clair County man arrested on child pornography charges

ODENVILLE — An Odenville man has been arrested and charged with dissemination of child pornography.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Hunter Scott Webber, 20, in Odenville, Friday, in connection with 20 counts of dissemination of child pornography. In a news release, the Sheriff's Office characterized the investigation as intense but said they could not offer any additional information as it is an ongoing case and more charges are expected.
The Sheriff Office is part of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
Webber has been booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville and held on a $600,000 bond.
The State of Alabama classifies the dissemination of child pornography as a class B felony punishable, if convincted, by two to 20 years in prison. Dissemination of child pornography can also be a federal crime if dissemination is done accross state lines, Webber has not been charged with any federal crime at this time.
Webber is a registered sex offender in the state of Alabama according ot the Alabama Sex Offender Registry. According to information from the registry, He was convicted of sex abuse in the first degree of two victims under 12 in January of 2017. He was released from prison in October of 2019.