St. Clair County group sending candy canes to state inmates for Christmas

PELL CITY -- Local volunteers are trying to spread a little Christmas cheer to Alabama prisons this year through the donations of candy canes.
The St. Clair County Alabama Volunteers in Corrections are donating 1,250 candy canes to Tutwiler Prison for Women and the Montgomery Work Release.
Gail Benefield, of Pell City, who is helping organize the donation, said prisoners can get some small presents for Christmas from their families, but they don't always.
“If they don’t get anything from home, they just don't get anything for Christmas,” she said.
She said due to COVID-19, the situation is even worse with prisoners not being able to receive visits from family due to safety restrictions. She said each institution is different even in a normal year because the warden of each facility sets what the prison will allow in.
“Every facility is different,” Benefield said, adding it depends on security level and needs.
She said donations have to stay in the parameters set, but she is happy administrators are allowing her to bring something for inmates.
Benefield said she is also trying to donate crayons, construction paper and paperback books to inmates.
Benefield said the Alabama Volunteers in Corrections try each year to make sure each prisoner gets to have something on Christmas. She said the volunteer group was started by the Alabama Department of Corrections in 1976 to make a positive change in the life of inmates.
Benefield said she has been working on donation efforts for more than 25 years.
Benefield said she became involved when she called a church near the St. Clair County Jail to ask if church members were doing something for the inmates. When the church said it wasn't, she decided she would lead an effort to make something happen.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be a missionary, to do something for God,” she said. “I just felt like God was telling me, ‘This is what I want you to do.’”
Benefield said her efforts are rewarding, and she is always treated well when she is in a facility.
Her efforts do not start at candy canes. She said she is working on starting a monthly newsletter as well.
Benefield said anyone interested in donating to help the newsletter can contact her at gailbenefield@gmail.com.