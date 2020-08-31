St Clair County Commission tackles several routine items during meeting

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission held its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 25, to discuss routine matters.
In the meeting, the commission:
Approved a request from Absentee Election Manager Ken Crowe for two additional staff members to help with absentee votes under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. It would allow them to be paid at $75 per day for 46 days;
Approved the employee contract for Amanda Highfield for the safety personnel position;
Approved an agreement for Administrator Tina Morgan to receive a scholarship from the the National Association of Counties (NACo) for online classes for the NACo Leadership Academies;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray for a temporary, full-time telecommunicator position for the duration of Shannon Moreno’s military leave starting Sept. 18 for approximately nine months;
Approved a request from Murray to pay an invoice without a purchase order in the amount of $53.99 to Express Oil;
Adopted the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan; and
Approved a half page space for a veterans salute in the October issue of Discover magazine.