PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission approved the FY2020 budget Tuesday during its regular meeting, and it is expected to be $41.2 million.
The budget includes a 50 cents per-hour cost-of-living adjustment for all eligible employees and officials.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood said health insurance increased by 8.57 percent, while dental insurance decreased 1.81 percent. The overall net increase in insurance costs for FY2020 is $459,305. Total cost for all benefits (health, dental, life, cancer, etc.) for FY2020 is $4.7 million.
“General Fund revenues are estimated at $21.93 million, while General Fund expenditures are estimated at $21.89 million,” Wood said. “This budget proves that St. Clair County is growing. We did have over $2 million in new requests even though we can’t grant everything. Come Nov. 1, we will make our final debt payment for road work.”
Twelve years ago, this country and St. Clair County went through the Great Recession, county attorney James Hill III said.
“Now, 12 years later, St. Clair County is one of the highest-rated local governments in Alabama,” Hill said. “That doesn’t happen by happen-chance or accident or because some business just decided St. Clair County would be a great place to locate.
“There are practices and policies that have been implemented, along with the assistance of all of our elected officials, including our municipalities and our Economic Development Council. There is a large array of reasons for why things like that have happened, including our ability to attract, retain and grow businesses that are inside St. Clair County.”
All the commissioners were pleased with the FY2020 budget and said much hard work went into preparing it.
