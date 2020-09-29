St. Clair County Commission approves $42.9 million budget for 2020-21

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission approved a budget for fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $42.9 million.
The move came during the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22.
General Fund revenues are budgeted at $23.4 million, an overall 7 percent increase from the previous year. The rest of the budget will be made up of Special Revenue Funds ($16.3 million) and Debt Services ($2.4 million).
Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood said Special Revenue Funds are fund restricted by local or state law. That includes the Rebuild Alabama Fund, the Public Building Road & Bridge Fund, along with the Forestry Fund.
Wood also noted Debt Services is money owed in the coming year for the county’s debt.
Meanwhile, General Fund expenditures are budgeted at $24.1 million. Expenditures are estimated to increase 10 percent in growth from the previous year, mainly due to jail cost and repairs. Major work is being done at the Ashville jail, while the commission is preparing to build a new jail. The total cost is unknown.
When asked how the county plans on making up the $700,000 deficit in the General Fund budget, Wood said through the county’s fund balance.
There will be multiple agencies and county departments receiving funds, including each city within the county for each of its specific needs, the Health Department, Economic Development Council, etc.
“Last year, our overall budget was $41 million,” said Commission Chairman Paul Manning. “Now, it’s about to be $43 million. That number sort of wakes me up and makes me realize that our county is growing.”
The budget will go into effect Oct. 1, 2020, and end Sept. 30, 2021.