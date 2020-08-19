St Clair County BOE lays out expectations for high school football teams, bands, cheerleaders

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, discussed back-to-school matters, including expectations for Friday night football games.
Superintendent Mike Howard emphasized there will be a limited capacity, 50 percent, for all sporting events. He said system officials will stick to that rule.
“Since 6 feet must be maintained in front and (on the) sides of each individual, we must delete one row between each [of the rows] because they are only 3 feet apart, which immediately cuts the capacity in half (for football games),” said Howard.
“Let’s say, [hypothetically], we have a set of bleachers (on the home side) that are 20 rows high and 200 feet long. At full capacity, this would put 133 people per row. The 20 rows equals 2,660 people on a normal Friday night.
“After deleting 10 rows and enforcing the 6-foot rule, it would reduce the amount per row to 33 people.”
After enforcing the 50 percent rule, this would allow for around 330 spectators to sit on the home side during a football game within the given scenario. However, all of the stadiums within St. Clair County are smaller than the hypothetical one presented by Howard.
Each school will hold ticket presales for parents of players and band members as well as students. Any tickets left will be sold to the community.
During games, cheerleaders will not be allowed in the stands with the rest of the fans. Instead, they will have to have a designated area so that they are properly socially distanced from the crowd and the players.
Social distancing between cheerleaders will go unenforced only during stunts. They will also be required to wear facemasks, excluding the time that they are actively cheering and chanting.
Bands are no longer allowed to travel to away games to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19. When performing, all band members must wear a mask unless their instrument requires an uncovered face.
While parents have expressed their frustration with the band not being able to travel, Howard emphasized he is doing everything with the children’s education in mind.
“We have a duty to educate our youth, and if I have to shut a whole school down because we have exposure on a Friday night, then that education is jeopardized,” said Howard.
Howard and the board also announced Tuesday night parades for homecoming week will be canceled due to specific COVID-19 protocols mandated by Gov. Kay Ivey’s current health order.
“On page four of the governor’s health order, that we must follow, non-work related gatherings of any size, including driving gatherings that cannot maintain a consistent 6 foot distance between persons of different households, are prohibited,” said Howard.
While the current order is set to expire Aug. 31, the board was doubtful large gatherings, such as parades, will be allowed following that date.
For updates, parents and students can visit SCCBOE.org to keep up with any changes within the St. Clair County school system.