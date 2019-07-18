ASHVILLE – It’s the time of year when officials are planning for next year’s budget, and the St. Clair County Commission was briefed during a recent work session on a budget overview by Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood.
So far, the commission has received new requests from departments and agencies totaling more than $2.18 million, Wood said.
“This commission always tries to level-fund,” she said. “But they are very sensitive to what capital assets are being requested. We are also receiving personnel requests, but that is always in each budget. We are just looking at what we can afford.
“We will be taking a close look at this over the next couple of weeks. We can’t fund every request, but we want to fund what we feel is the most needed in the coming budget.”
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said commissioners have to get to reality on what they can afford.
“We’ve got to put the brakes on,” he said. “We’ve got to hold the brakes on to have money to do additional and better projects. There are a lot of reasonable requests in here, but there are some requests that are just out of our reach.
“I want to take care of the employees and citizens. The operation has to move on. I want each commissioner to look at these budget numbers. Keep the previous budget in mind and look at the increase for the total requests in this budget.”
Wood told the commissioners she would get back to them with much more detail about the budget at the next regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 9 a.m. in Pell City.
In other business, the commission;
•Approved a one-year monitoring agreement with Johnson Controls for the annex building in Ashville and both courthouses for $600 each;
•Approved a request from St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski to apply for a grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council for NOAA weather radios that will be distributed to residents;
•Approved the appointment of Commissioner Ricky Parker to the Coosa Valley RC&D Board;
•Tabled the request of applicant Hamezeh Anasweh for a retail beer and retail table wine (off-premises only for both) license for Canoe Creek. The matter will be brought back up at the next commission meeting;
•Approved a partnership with the city of Springville seeking a second APPLE (Advanced Planning, Programming, and Logical Engineering) study on the four-way stop in Springville at the intersection of U.S. 11, St. Clair 9 and Alabama 174;
•Approved an agreement with the town of Steele to replace a driveway pipe on Beason Cove Road;
•Approved the low bid by Ergon for fog seal at $2.20 per gallon. Engineer Dan Dahlke said the seal adds to the life of the existing road;
•Paid an invoice in the amount of $2,805 to Harris Local Government for one additional trainer for the new software Go-Live week. This action will require a General Fund Budget amendment;
•Approved Dahlke’s request to hire the top candidate for the skilled mechanic position;
•Approved a $5,000 agreement with the St. Clair Leadership group to continue providing promotional and educational services. County attorney James Hill III said this is a service the leadership group has provided the county for years;
•Approved the minutes of the regular meeting and the public hearing from June 25;
•Approved various travel requests; and
•Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.