PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission is looking at ways to upgrade its software to stay in line with the latest technology.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved a general fund budget amendment in the amount of $60,104 for SmartFusion Accounting software. Along with this comes an annual maintenance fee of $7,250.

Commission Chairman Paul Manning said this is a big step.

“This is very beneficial and very adequate for today’s operation,” Manning said. “I’m very proud to see positive steps toward this.”

Another item that took a general fund budget amendment to pass was implementing the Gorrie Ragan time and attendance time clock system. The budget amendment is in the amount of $14,250 for the equipment/installation and $1,050 for monthly maintenance cost.

In other business, the commission;

  • Agreed to rescind a request to bid out software that was approved at the Nov. 14 meeting;

  • Approved a request from Maintenance Supervisor Lynn Crow to declare various items as surplus for disposal;

  • Approved paying an invoice without a purchase order for AUTOClear in the amount of $5,625 for repairs to the security X-ray machine. This will require an amendment to the general fund budget;

  • Approved a request from St. Clair Emergency Management Agency Director Patrice Kurzejeski for various items to be declared as surplus and sold on gov.deals.com;

  • Approved a request from county employee Linda Culberson for a declaration of emergency sick leave;

  • Approved the renewal of the inmate medical care contract with Quality Correctional Health Care;

  • Approved two maintenance agreements concerning HVAC (heating) at the courthouse in Pell City. Commissioner Tommy Bowers said this should help with some of the complaints concerning the heating/cooling not working adequately;

  • Approved sending out letters to all county employees related to the medical facilities they will need to go to if they have work-related/on-the-job injuries or illnesses. The medical facilities include St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital, St. Vincent’s East Hospital, St. Vincent’s Hospital and the two locations of Pell City Internal & Family Practice;  

  • Approved a contract agreement with the city of Riverside for work on Sugar Farm Road. County Engineer Dan Dahlke said crews are repairing potholes and a washed out area near Huckleberry Pond. The county’s cost is $2,960;

  • Agreed to declare an A-boom mower and tractor as surplus;

  • Approved Dahlke’s recommendation to make Fridays in May the next collection period for scrap tires. These tires will be accepted at the Road Department in Ashville only. A person can bring up to eight tires during the month and will need a driver’s license to do so;

  • Approved various travel requests; and

  • Approved the payment of regular bills.

