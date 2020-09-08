St. Clair Commission recognizes Ricky Parker, Corey Phillips, Jennifer Foreman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission held its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8, to discuss routine matters and recognize Commissioner Ricky Parker, administrative assistant Corey Phillips and Special Projects Manager Jennifer Foreman for their outstanding accomplishments in furthering their training and education in their positions.
The commission first recognized Parker for his accomplishment as a graduate of the Alabama Government Training Institute at Auburn University.
Phillips was recognized for completing and receiving her certificate in county administration, also through the ALGTI.
Foreman was recognized for completing and receiving her certificate as an Alabama Certified Payroll Specialist through the Alabama Association of Public Personnel and Administration.
In other matters, the commission:
Renewed annual agreements with the Allcomm Wireless Division of Mobile Communications America and Windstream;
Renewed a three-year agreement with Triple Point Industries LLC;
Approved an agreement with Election Systems & Software in the amount of $112,315 for voting equipment, subject to review by county attorney James Hill;
Adopted a resolution honoring Drew Goolsby for his tenure and accomplishments with the St. Clair Economic Development Council board;
Approved a request from Maintenance Supervisor Lynn Crow to hire Jeremy Griffith into the vacant maintenance position;
Approved annual bids for the Commission Office and Maintenance Department;
Approved a request from Public Transportation Director Janet Smith to post and hire the budgeted clerk position;
Reappointed Julie Funderburg and Patsy Spradley to the library board;
Renewed a service agreement with Diversified Computer Services; and
Approved performing maintenance on Dogwood Circle off of Clearwater Point Road.