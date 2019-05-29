PELL CITY -- Riverside’s Jeanette Crim Cunningham turned 101 last month. At Tuesday’s St. Clair County Commission meeting in Pell City, the commission recognized Cunningham with a resolution in her honor.
“I thanked the Lord this morning when He woke me up and opened these eyes of mine,” Cunningham said. “It is so good to see all these beautiful people. I’m enjoying living. I thank you Mr. Manning for being so nice to me.”
Paul Manning, the commission chairman, said Cunningham has always been very nice to him.
“I am so proud for you,” Manning said. “I have known you my whole life and I want to thank you for all you have done for Riverside and St. Clair County.”
Cunningham was born in Riverside and has lived in St. Clair her entire life.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Alabama State University and her master’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She taught school for more than 42 years.
Cunningham is a member of the Retired Teachers Association, National Baptist Congress and the Order of Eastern Star.
In other business, the commission:
Approved changing St. Clair EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski from a contract employee to a regular full-time employee;
Approved a General Fund Budget amendment in the estimated amount of $1,852.30 for repairs to the Archives air conditioning unit. The quote was from Allen Services;
Approved the 2018 Insolvents, Errors and Taxes in Litigation and uncollected insolvents and taxes in litigation for previous years;
Approved a request from Probate Office employee Daniella Wyatt for a Declaration of Emergency Sick Leave;
Adopted a resolution authorizing Manning to execute and submit the 5311 Public Transportation/JARC Grant application for FY20, as well as all related agreements and documents in connection with the grant program;
Heard an update from County Engineer Dan Dahlke on various crews and projects;
Approved hiring Travis Weaver, David Clowdus, Tim Stone and Jamal Brock in seasonal road worker I positions;
Approved an agreement with property owner Lisa Petitt allowing her to remove the weather siren on her property at 982 Launch Drive;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
