RAGLAND – The Ragland council and the St. Clair County Commission both unanimously approved vacating their portions of Blue Springs Mountain Road so National Cement can expand its operations.
Officials said the closure of Blue Springs Mountain Road will allow the company to access raw materials on the opposite side of the road from the cement plant.
“We can‘t make the cement without the raw materials, and that’s where the materials are,” said Bart Moore, senior vice president of National Cement Company of Alabama.
The plant supports about 132 employees and is Ragland’s biggest revenue producer.
County Commission attorney Joe Kemp said National Cement Company paid $875,000 in property taxes in 2018, produced $575,000 in sales and use taxes, and has an estimated direct and indirect job earnings for the company of $33.7 million annually.
Moore said National Cement has thousands of acres on the opposite side of Blue Springs Mountain Road and will use raw materials (limestone) unearthed from its property to make cement.
In other matters Tuesday morning, the commission:
Approved an agreement with Collier Engineering to inventory about 7,000 street signs for the county at a cost of $3,200;
Approved purchasing property from George Cash in connection with the Hazelwood Drive realignment project;
Approved travel expense requests for six county employees;
Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Even Odds Food and Spirits, 10191 U.S. 231;
Approved surplusing five vehicles: a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, 2008 Dodge Charger, 2014 Dodge Charger, 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2010 Ford Explorer;
Approved a resolution declaring Feb. 21-23 as a Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday;
Approved a proposal from Johnson Controls in the amount of $7,500 for a chiller repair in the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City;
Approved a $300 appropriation for the Veterans Day Parade;
Approved hiring Tammy Crow, who works in the county Probate Office, as the new emergency response administrative assistant for EMA;
Approved hiring Michelle Kornegay as an occasional juvenile detention officer;
Reappointed Cletus Beard and Tim Jacks to the Metropolitan Planning Organization; and
Authorized Commission Chairman Paul Manning to sign an application to secure state economic development funds under the JOBS program to assist National Cement with the costs of installing a new kiln.