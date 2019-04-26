PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission agreed Tuesday to pass a resolution to encourage the Legislature to conduct an annexation on certain property around Hazelwood Drive.
County attorney James Hill III said Pell City’s council passed a resolution Monday concerning the same project.
The property in question consists of roadbeds and is owned by residents. The city and county want to work out annexation of that property through the Legislature. If an agreement is reached, the roadbeds would become property of Pell City.
Hill said this project deals directly with the road leading to Jeff State, the VA Home and the hospital.
“It will be a joint project between the county and the city of Pell City,” Hill said. “The access down Hazelwood Drive as it stands currently needs to be corrected and made better. Better access for our residents, better access for our businesses and just a better road to a very important part of our county that deals directly with health care, safety, education and economic development.”
Hill said the monies are being paid by the city. He said it is part of an agreement that was adopted years ago.
“The reason the city is so engaged financially is because that corridor was intended to be in the corporate limits of the city of Pell City,” Hill said.
Also related to the Hazelwood Drive project, the commission reached an agreement with a property owner on Hazelwood Drive to purchase the property for $28,125.
In other business, the commission;
Authorized Chairman Paul Manning to send a budget proposal application regarding public transportation;
Adopted a policy to limit links to the county website to just governmental entities and agencies;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy J. Murray to declare a damaged light bar as surplus for disposal;
Heard a report from County Engineer Dan Dahlke;
Approved various travel requests; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
