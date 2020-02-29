St. Clair commission passes resolution opposing pistol permit bills in Montgomery

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Commission passed a resolution opposing legislation in Montgomery that local officials say could “severely weaken the St. Clair Sheriff’s ability to effectively ensure that only qualified persons receive and keep a pistol permit.”
The resolution will be forward to state legislators, denouncing an effort to pass House Bill 39 and Senate Bill 47, which call for the establishment of a pistol permit database with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in Montgomery and offering a lifetime pistol permit to residents as young as 19-years-old.
County Commission attorney James Hill III told commissioners the proposed legislation would take the issuance of pistol permits out of the hands of the local Sheriff’s Office.
He said the legislation could affect the Sheriff’s Office financially, while weakening public safety.
Hill told the commission the issuance of pistol permits needed to stay at the local level so guns are kept out of the hands of people who should not have a concealed weapons permit.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the Sheriff’s Office depends on pistol permit money to purchase vehicles, ammunition for weapons qualifications, law enforcement safety equipment and training.
“It’s a substantial amount of money,” he said.
Murray said in calendar year 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received $310,000 from concealed weapons permits, and the year before, $275,000.
“So the pistol permit revenue is going up,” he said.
He said a permit valid for one year costs $15; a permit valid for five years costs $75.
In addition, he said sheriff’s offices across the state have joined together to develop a database accessible to all Alabama law enforcement agencies that will have information about all pistol permit holders.
He said the legislative bills now being considered will duplicate what Alabama sheriff’s offices will have up and running in 30-60 days. He said the duplication of their system would just be a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Murray said it only takes about 10 minutes to process a concealed weapons request, but if this bill passes, those requests would be sent to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in Montgomery for processing, which could delay the process as much as 30 days.
“This is a bad piece of legislation,” he said.
The commission agreed, and approved the resolution unanimously.
“We denounce any effort, including but not limited to, the legislation proposed in the 2020 Alabama legislative session, namely HB39 and SB47 as introduced, to weaken the St. Clair County Sheriff’s ability to provide for the safety and welfare of all St. Clair County citizens,” the resolution states.
In another security matter, the commission increased the paygrade for courthouse security personnel from a pay grade 8 to 12, so salaries are more competitive.
Officials said the Sheriff’s Office is having a hard time getting applicants because of the pay differences at other agencies.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the commission:
Approved a bill in the amount of $2,153 to relocate signage for the new Hazelwood access road to the hospital. The commission will be reimbursed by Pell City, officials said;
Approved hiring Joshua Jackson to fill a vacant Road Worker I position;
Approved an agreement with Southern Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning in the amount of $3,200 for cleaning out the exhaust system at both St. Clair County jails, along with a $2,200 annual maintenance fee;
Approved decreasing the mileage rate from 58 to 57.5 cents per mile for personal vehicles used for county business;
Approved a $192 invoice for uniforms;
Approved declaring a 2006 Crown Victoria automobile as surplus so it can be sold on govdeals.com;
Approved a Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and
Approved the appointment of Commissioner Tommy Bowers to the Coosa Valley Water Board.