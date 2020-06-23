St. Clair commission OKs grant application to ALDOT

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Commission approved a grant application to the Alabama Department of Transportation that would fund the county’s public transportation system in fiscal year 2021.
Janet Smith, director of public transportation for the county, told commissioners in a prepared statement the commission applies for an Administrative, Operating and Capital Assistance Grant through ALDOT each year.
This year's application is different from previous years’ due to it also being covered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Smith said this leads to the county not needing to match funding as it normally would be required to.
“Every year, the commission usually splits all operation costs (with ALDOT) 50-50,” Smith said. “This year, it's 100 percent funded through CARES.”
She said administration funds will also be 100 percent funded through the CARES Act, while normally the county would pay 20 percent of those costs.
The commission will still have to pay a 20 percent match on capital requests. The Public Transportation Department plans to have three extra 17-passenger buses and one mini-van on its list of new vehicles included in its capital requests. Smith said these buses generally cost around $55,000.
One added benefit of this year’s changes: If the county has to replace an old bus, the cost of the vehicle would be fully funded under the CARES Act, if the county has also purchased a bus via the normal 80-20 split.
In other matters, the commission:
Approved the purchase of rights of way on Tracts one, two and three for the Walker Branch Bridge Replacement Project for a total of $5,490;
Approved a resolution showing support for an ALDOT pavement rehabilitation project on Interstate 20 from the Jefferson County line to near Kelly Creek Road;
Approved hiring Trent Wyatt to a seasonal road worker position;
Approved hiring Gene Woods as crew leader;
Approved bid of $132,192 from Kilgore Construction for the Canoe Creek Boat Launch;
Approved an agreement with the town of Steele for work on Herb Collette Road. The cost to the county will be $35,694, while the cost to Steele will be $49,214;
Approved a resolution in support of an ALDOT pavement rehabilitation project on I-59 from Jefferson County Road 10 to just north of the St. Clair County line;
Approved rescinding the liquor license of Mountainview Package Store in Leeds. The business is in the Leeds city limits, and therefore, must seek approval from that municipality;
Approved travel requests;
Approved a resolution authorizing the county attorney to seek an attorney general’s opinion on payroll issues in the county employee handbook;
Approved an amendment to the agreement for improvements to the Brompton intersection in Moody to include Speedway as a participant in the agreement;
Approved an agreement with the city of Moody to pay $75,000 for the improvements to the Brompton intersection;
Approved an agreement to have offices in the Ashville County Courthouse cleaned due to COVID-19 concerns;
Approved maintenance work to repair water intrusion issues in the EMA/911 building in Pell City. The EMA will temporarily be housed in the county courthouse while this work is completed;
Approved a request from Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe for $1,525 for vehicle repair work at Moody Auto Services;
Tabled a request for a restaurant retail liquor license for Lakeside Grill LLC, pending public comment;
Approved a resolution providing TIER I benefits to TIER II employees;
Approved a request from Sheriff Billy Murray to create four full-time detention officer positions in place of five part-time positions;
Approved a service agreement with Shred-it;
Approved the purchase of seven laptops through the COVID-19 grant; and
Approved a bid from Spectrum Solutions to secure doors at the county courthouse. The low bid did not have all the required material.